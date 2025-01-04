<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Vivian Dsena Gets A Reality Check From Kamya Punjabi And Host Salman Khan

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode promises to be a challenging one for Vivian Dsena. In a promo shared by the makers, Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi joined host Salman Khan to give Vivian a reality check. Kamya mocked Vivian's lacklustre performance.

Kamya Punjabi called Vivian Dsena's game "phus" [dull] and criticised him for being more focused on his looks than his personality. She also pointed out that he has rejected multiple offers from Bigg Boss in the past and suggested he should have skipped participating this season.

Salman Khan remarked that despite being regarded as Colors ka ladla [Colors' favourite], Vivian Dsena is losing out to other contestants. "Homeground mein ho ke loose kar rahe ho game. [You are losing the game even on your home ground] It is game over for you, brother," the host added.

While Vivian Dsena listened calmly, he became serious when Kamya brought up his wife, Nouran Aly's recent visit. He acknowledged their feedback thoughtfully.

#WeekendKaVaar Promo: Kamya Panjabi & Salman Khan SLAMS Vivian Dsena for his WEAK Gamehttps://t.co/YbRyDY4Uzc — #BiggBoss_Tak???? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 3, 2025

During the family week on Bigg Boss, Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, made an appearance along with their daughter, Layan. During her visit, she addressed the betrayal Vivian faced from his friend Avinash Mishra, who nominated him.

Nouran Aly stated, “Nomination means eviction. When you nominate Vivian, it means you want him to go. No matter what, you do not nominate a friend, especially when you call him ‘bhaiya.'”

Nouran also highlighted how Avinash attempted to team up with Karan Veer Mehra to go against Vivian. She remarked, “I saw it as a betrayal.” Full story here.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV. The show also streams on JioCinema.