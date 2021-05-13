'It Was Not Just COVID Which Killed Him,' Writes Sambhavna Seth After Father's Death

Sambhavna Seth shared this picture.(Image courtesy: sambhavnasethofficial)

Actress Sambhavna Seth, who lost her father due to cardiac arrest caused by COVID-19 complications, on Wednesday said that her father "could have been saved." Four days after the death of her father, Sambhavna remembered him with a social media post. She shared a throwback picture of herself and her father on Instagram and wrote: "My father could have been saved. It was not just COVID which killed him." Celebrities like Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta and Jasleen Matharu expressed sadness over the death of Sambhavna's father. "Sorry to hear about your dad," Vikas Gupta commented, while Rakhi Sawant dropped several crying emojis in the comments section of the post. "Sorry for ur loss," Jasleen Matharu commented.

The former Bigg Boss contestant's father died on Sunday. Sambhavna's husband Avinash Dwivedi had shared the update about the death of his father-in-law by sharing a post on Sambhavna Seth's Instagram. "Today at 5.37 pm Sambhavna lost her father due to COVID-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers - Avinash," the Instagram post read.

Sambhavna Seth's statement that her father "could have been saved," comes days after the death of actor Rahul Vohra who also made a similar statement before his death. Rahul Vohra died of COVID-19 in a hospital in Delhi on Sunday. A day before his death, the actor had shared a post on Facebook in which he wrote that he would have lived had he received better medical treatment. "Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata, To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Rahul Vohra (I would have (I would have lived had I received better treatment, your Rahul Vohra)," Rahul Vohra wrote in his Facebook post. He shared details of the hospital in which he was admitted and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in his post. Days before his death, he wrote on Facebook that he needed oxygen and asked where he could get it from.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has emerged out to be deadlier than the previous one. It has left people desperately sending SOS messages due to shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, medicines and other resources. India reported 3.62 lakh new COVID-19 infections and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours.