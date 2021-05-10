Actor Rahul Vohra, 35, Dies Of COVID After Heart-Breaking Plea For Better Treatment

Rahul Vohra tagged PM Modi and Manish Sisodia in his post (Image credit: @irahulvohra)

Actor and YouTuber Rahul Vohra died of COVID-19 in a Delhi hospital on Sunday, his death made more poignant by a Facebook post shared a day earlier in which he wrote that he would have lived had he received proper and timely medical care. He was 35. Theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur announced on his own Facebook page that Rahul had lost the battle with COVID, writing: "Rahul Vohra is gone. My promising actor is no more. Yesterday Rahul had said that 'Had I got good treatment, I would have been saved too.' Yesterday evening he was shifted from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital to Ayushman, Dwarka, but... Rahul we all could not save you, sorry we are your culprits. Last bow.."

On Saturday, Rahul Vohra shared a heart-breaking post on Facebook from hospital. "Mujhe bhi treatment achha mil jaata to main bhi bach jaata (I would have lived had I received better treatment)," he wrote, adding details of which hospital he was in. He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. "Jald janam lunga aur achha kaam karunga, ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn soon and do good work, have lost my courage now)," Rahul wrote.

Rahul Vohra was in hospital for over a week; on May 4, he shared a post on Facebook in which he wrote that he had been taken to hospital four days earlier after testing positive for COVID. He wrote despairingly of needing oxygen; "where can I get an oxygen bed?" he asked, "Main bahut majboor hokar yeh post kar raha hu (I am writing this post out of desperation)," he wrote.

A brutal second wave of COVID has ravaged the country in the last month compounded by a shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and other medical resources. There have been over 3.6 lakh new infections and 3,754 deaths in the last 24 hours.