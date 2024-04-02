To Birthday Boy Kapil Sharma, With Love From Wife Ginni Chatrath

Ginni Chatrath with Kapil Sharma. (courtesy: ginnichatrath)

Kapil Sharma, who celebrates his 43rd birthday today, got a hilarious albeit adorable wish from his wife Ginni Chatrath. Posting a few pictures with Kapil Sharma, Ginni wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to the man who has the best wife in the world. She accompanied the post with the hashtags #happybirthdayhubby, #partnerincrime, #love #blessings and #gratitude. In the comments section, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Thank you Mrs Sharma love you." Archana Puran Singh commented, "Hahahahahhaaaa sahi kehya ai Ginni." Singer Neeti Mohan commented, "Best caption." Actress Mahi Vij wrote, "Happy birthday bhai."

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar in December, 2018. The couple later hosted two grand receptions - in Amritsar and in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception was a star-studded affair. The couple are parents two two kids - son Trishaan and daughter Anayra.

Check out what Ginni Chatrath shared:

Kapil Sharma currently hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Kapil Sharma's first guests were Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Netflix India shared a video wishing Kapil Sharma. His next guests are Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosnajh. They will promote their film Amar Singh Chamkila on the show. "Humein humesha hasaane ke liye, thank you Kapil Sharma. Chalo tum sab bhi wish kardo comments mein," the caption on the post read.

Kapil Sharma is the host of the popular television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He also featured in a Netflix special and starred in Nandita Das' Zwigato. He also had a Netflix special earlier. He recently featured in a cameo appearance in Crew.