The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor And Kapil Sharma's Viral-Worthy BTS Pics

Kapil Sharma is back and how. The comedian's new Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to premiere this weekend and ahead of its premiere, Kapil Sharma shared some BTS photos with his new guests - the Kapoors. Ranbir Kapoor, along with his mom and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, are Kapil Sharma's first guests. Kapil Sharma captioned the post, "Starting tonight at 8 pm only on Netflix." Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor also posted photos with Ranbir and Riddhima on her Instagram profile and she wrote, "Kapoor khandaan ready hainKya aap ready ho humse milne (Are you ready to meet us). The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres March 30, every Saturday 8pm sirf Netflix par."

Sharing a teaser from the episode, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Keeping up with the Kapoors kyunki yeh lagayenge. The Great Indian Kapil Show mein chaar chaandDekho The Great Indian Kapil Show streaming from 30th March, Saturdays at 8pm only on Netflix."

Ranbir Kapoor had two releases last year - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films performed well at the box office.

In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor will co-star in a project with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade. She was last seen in the hit JuggJug Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. Riddhima Kapoor will soon star in the third rendition of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which is titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.