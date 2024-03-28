Sunil Grover Jokes About His Infamous 7-Year Fight With Kapil Sharma: 'Publicity Stunt...'

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma pictured together.

Indian comedian-actors Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma have been making headlines ever since it was announced that the two will be seen together on the Netflix showThe Great Indian Kapil Show,after a gap of seven years. There is no doubt that fans are in for a treat with the two stand-up comic greats in one frame. However, the collaboration is also special because the duo were once involved in a feud that unravelled on a flight from Melbourne – more on that later. With the show set to stream on Netflix, the duo, with their team, took part in a press conference. At the press meet, Sunil Grover addressed the fight that occurred in 2017. Joking that the fight was a “publicity stunt", Sunil Grover said: “We were seated on the flight and we learnt that Netflix was coming to India. So, kuch aisa ho ke (acha) publicity stunt ho.” Sunil Grover further joked that Netflix India contacted them for publicity ideas, and that's how they came up with this one.

Before Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous feud, the two had worked together on hit projects like Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. In March 2017, while flying from Melbourne, Australia to India, Kapil Sharma reportedly verbally abused Sunil Grover. As a result, Sunil decided not to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. This led to other co-stars like Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also leaving the show. However, Chandan later opted to come back after a few weeks.

Following Sunil Grover's departure, Kapil Sharma publicly apologised to him. On X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “Paji Sunil Grover sorry if I hurt you unintentionally. You know very well how much I love you. I am also upset. love and regards always:)”

Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:) — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2017

In response, Sunil Grover said: “Bha ji! Yes, You hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, If someone is correcting you, don't abuse that person.”

Cut to 2023, Netflix announces the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. Along with a promo video, Netflix wrote, “Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai! [Hold your heart, for the moment you've been waiting for, it has arrived!] Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix!”

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams from March 30, every Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix.