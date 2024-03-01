Timeline: How Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover Reunited After Infamous Fight On Flight

Kapil Sharma shared this image (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are finally reuniting for the Netflix project The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sunil Grover previously featured in Kapil Sharma's shows such as Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Sunil Grover left the show following an alleged incident where Kapil Sharma reportedly mistreated him during a flight from Melbourne in 2017. Since then, the two have not worked together. On Tuesday, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were together at Netflix's event titled "Next on Netflix: Blockbuster Entertainment Ka Next Level.”

Here's a recap of the journey from Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's conflict to reconciliation:

1. Fight on the flight and Sunil's exit from the show

In March 2017, during a flight back to Melbourne, Australia, to India, Kapil Sharma had allegedly verbally abused Sunil Grover. Following this incident, Sunil chose not to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Subsequently, other co-stars such as Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also left the show. However, Chandan later decided to return to the show after a few weeks.

In a 2017 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kapil Sharma opened up about the flight incident. He had said, "I admit there was a problem. And I've paid a heavy price for it. But what was reported was grossly exaggerated and almost entirely fabricated. It was said that I asked that food be served to me first on the flight and that I got angry and I threw a shoe at Sunil. All these stories of shoe-throwing and tantrums were started in a section of the digital media."

2. Kapil Sharma's apology

After Sunil Grover stopped appearing on the show, Kapil Sharma publicly apologised on X (formerly known as Twitter). The star wrote, “Paji Sunil Grover sorry if I hurt you unintentionally. You know very well how much I love you. I am also upset. love and regards always:)”

After that, Kapil also posted a detailed note on Facebook. He wrote, “Hi.. good morning friends .. was celebrating my best time n suddenly I heard a news about me n sunil paji fighting.. first of all see where it is coming from.. what r the intentions behind this.. if I fought with him in the flight then who saw it n informed u.. is he trustworthy..? Some people enjoy these kind of stuff.. we eat together .. we travel together... I meet my brother once in a year.. n spending almost everyday with my team.. specially sunil .. I love him.. I respect him.. yes I had a argue with him.but r we not normal people..?I shouted at him first time in 5 years .. itna to chalta hai bhai. we will sit n talk that where is the problem.. I love him as a artist as a human being.. he is like my elder brother.. why so much negativity all the time.. I respect our media.. there r some other serious issues which we need to focus. Is me n sunil's issue is so important n realted with the security of my country ..? We spend a lot of time together rather then our families .. n sometime it happens in family.. its our family matter.. we will sort this out.. zyada maze mat liya karoo.”

3. Sunil Grover's response to Kapil Sharma's apology

While responding to Kapil Sharma's apology, Sunil Grover shared a note on X. He said, “Bha ji! Yes, You hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, If someone is correcting you, don't abuse that person.”

“Refrain from using foul language In front of women who have nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just travelling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest, and the best in your field. But don't act like a 'God'. Take good care of yourself. Wish you lot more success and fame,” Sunil Grover added.

4. Kapil Sharma's birthday wish for Sunil Grover

In August 2017, on Sunil Grover's 40th birthday, Kapil Sharma posted a note on X (then Twitter). The message read, “Wish you a very happy birthday Sunil Grover paji...May god bless you with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :).”

5. Kapil Sharma's statement about how he “didn't fight at all” with Sunil Grover

In October 2017, at the trailer launch of Firangi, Kapil Sharma clarified that he never actually fought with Sunil Grover. He stated, "When you move with such a huge team, you have to manage a lot of things and I am really bad at it, I will say that much. Touchwood, we have been working together for many years and I would like to repeat it one more time, I didn't actually fight with Sunil Grover at all. It didn't happen."

Kapil went on to explain that he did have an altercation with Chandan Prabhakar. He elaborated, "When we reached Australia, since the first day, my mood was really bad. I was juggling so many things, I was shooting the show and for other things. During that time, my film's artiste died. I was so nervous and turned so negative. I wanted to cancel the Australia show but couldn't and before the show, a girl came to me complaining about a guy who happens to be my childhood friend, Chandan. I scolded him. I had to perform for one and a half hours and that girl and boy artiste had 10-minute stints. My whole thing was, 'You are bothering me with this when I have such a long performance ahead'. I am a little impulsive. Chandan went missing for five days. I wanted to meet him and apologize because I didn't listen to his side of the story. I saw him one hour before the Australia flight and I lost it again and I used cuss words again".

6. Sunil Grover on not getting Kapil Sharma's call

In March 2018, Sunil Grover, on X (then Twitter), shared a note expressing that he had not received any call from Kapil Sharma for his show. He mentioned, “Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon. [Brother, a few others have asked me the same question. But I didn't receive any call for this show. My phone number is the same. After waiting, I have signed on for something else yesterday. With your blessings, I am associated with a good project. I will come in front of you soon.]”

Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai.

However, Kapil Sharma commented, stating that he had called Sunil Grover “more than 100 times.” Click here to read all about it.

7. Reunited at a wedding

In March 2020, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were seen together at a wedding celebration. Kapil posted a glimpse of the event showing the duo sharing the stage alongside singer Mika Singh. In his tweet, Kapil wrote, “It was such a special and beautiful evening paji. Thanks for all the love and warmth. God bless the beautiful couple and congratulations to whole kumria family and friends.”

8. Sunil Grover's birthday message for Kapil Sharma

In April 2020, Sunil Grover posted a birthday wish for Kapil Sharma. The comedian wrote, “Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter.”

9. Kapil Sharma on Sunil Grover's surgery

In February 2022, Sunil Grover underwent bypass surgery, which left Kapil Sharma deeply shocked and concerned. In an interview with E-Times, Kapil expressed, "I was totally shocked and I am extremely concerned about Sunil's health. I had sent him a message but obviously he just got discharged yesterday, so I can't expect a message back from him. He had to undergo a heart surgery at a very young age, but he will be fine soon. I have inquired about his health from our common friends. Working in the industry for such a long time, we have many friends and they regularly update me about his well-being and health.”

10. Reunion for Netflix

In December 2023, Netflix India announced the on-screen reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. Sharing a video of the cast, Netflix wrote, “Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai! [Hold your heart, for the moment you've been waiting for, it has arrived!] Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover BACK TOGETHER, coming soon, only on Netflix!”

Are you also super excited to watch the duo together again?