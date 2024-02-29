The Great Indian Kapil Show Teaser: Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover Reunite For New Comedy Show

A still from The Great Indian Kapil Show teaser. (courtesy: netflix_in)

To all the Kapil Sharma fans out there, we have big news for you. Netflix has just announced a new show featuring the actor-comedian —The Great Indian Kapil Show. Wait there is more! The much-loved comedian-turned-actor Sunil Grover will once again join Kapil Sharma on the show, after their hugely successful collaboration on The Kapil Sharma Show. The name of the new project The Great Indian Kapil Show, seems to be a wordplay on the title of two comedy shows that featured Kapil Sharma—The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and The Kapil Sharma Show. The clip features Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Rajeev Thakur, discussing ways to announce the name of their new show, which will premiere on March 30 at 8 PM.

The video opens with Kapil Sharma saying, “Yar main soch raha hoon ki show ke naam ka announcement na is tareeke se karey, ki matlab aag lag jaye [I was thinking about our show's name announcement. We have got to do something big. Something that will go viral].” To this Archana Puran Singh suggests, “Mujhe ek idea aya hai, naam ka reveal hoga Time Square, Burj Khalifa, and Big Ben [I have an idea. The name reveal should happen on Time Square, Burj Khalifa, and Big Ben].” This is when Krushna Abhishek interrupts her explaining, “This is an Indian show. We should do it on Gateway Of India.”

But Rajeev Thakur bursts their bubble by saying, “Waha bhi nahi japayenge hum [We won't be able to go there also].” When everyone questions why, Rajeev breaks the suspense by saying, “[Sunil] Grover bhai ke ajane se budget kam hogaya hai. [We brought back Sunil Grover. Now, we have no money left].” This is when Sunil Grover enters the frame. When Kiku Sharda suggests “skywriting”, Sunil Grover states that they must stay away from the plane, referring to Kapil Sharma and his alleged fight mid-air.

Laughing already? Wait till you hear Krushna Abhishek's suggestion. The Entertainment actor says, “Why don't we use star kids,” to announce the name of the film. To this Kapil Sharma, while pointing at his toddlers, says, “No no, my kids are too young.” Responding to this, Krushna clarifies that by kids he meant nephews, referring to himself. FYI: Krushna is the son of Bollywood actor Govinda's sister Padma. But even Krushna's idea fails to win the approval of the cast. The clip concludes with two men bringing in the lit-up banner reading, “The Great Indian Kapil Show.”

Sharing the clip, Netflix wrote, “Aapke ghar ka raasta, hasee se hokar jaata hai. The Great Indian Kapil Show arrives at 8 PM every Saturday from 30 March, only on Netflix.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is awaiting the release of his next film Crew. Kapil will be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Sunil Grover, on the other hand, was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which hit the theatres last year.