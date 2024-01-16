Ginni Chatrath's 'Dream Come True' Moment With Shah Rukh Khan And Husband Kapil Sharma

Ginni Chatrath with Kapil, SRK. (courtesy: ginnichatrath)

Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath shared pictures from her recent meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. On her Instagram profile, Ginni shared a picture with husband Kapil Sharma, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and a couple of other friends. Like a true SRK fan, Ginni captioned the post, "Can't get over this pic #shahrukhkhan #dreamcometrue." She also posted a picture of herself with Kapil and Rekha and wrote, "Timeless beauty Rekha ji." She added the hashtags #respect and #love to her post. The pictures happen to be from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding reception in Mumbai that took place over the weekend.

Check out the photos shared by Ginni Chatrath here:

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath a in Jalandhar in December, 2018. The couple later hosted two grand receptions - in Amritsar and in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception was a star-studded affair. The couple are parents to two kids - son Trishaan and daughter Anayra. Kapil Sharma is the host of the popular television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He also featured in a Netflix special and starred in Nandita Das' Zwigato. He also had a Netflix special earlier.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.