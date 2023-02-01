On Son Trishaan's 2nd Birthday, Kapil Sharma Thanks Wife Ginni Chatrath For 'Priceless Gift'

Kapil Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma's son Trishaan has turned a year older today, and to make it more special, the comedian has dropped an adorable post. In the post, he shared some cute pictures with his two-year-old son and three-year-old daughter Anayra. He also thanked his wife Ginni Chatrath for "priceless gifts". In the first two pictures, Kapil is seen kissing Trishaan, while the last image is of Anayra posing with her brother Trishaan. Kapil's birthday note read, "Happy bday (birthday) #trishaan thank you for adding beautiful colors in our life thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts my love @ginnichatrath #happybirthdaytrishaan #blessings #gratitude."

Soon after Kapil Sharma shared the birthday post, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "Happy Birthday to Trishaan." Singer Mika Singh wrote, "Happy birthday to the cutie trishaan . God bless," Neeti Mohan dropped heart emoticons.

Check out Kapil's birthday post below:

Ginni Chatrath also shared a collage of several pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday to the little cutie!". Check out the post below:

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in December 2018. They welcomed their daughter Anayra in December 2019 and son Trishaan in February 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil Sharma is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show also featuring Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Srishti Rode and others. Also, he will be next seen in the movie Zwigato, co-starring Shahana Goswami. Helmed by Nandita Das, it is based on the relentlessness of life.