Kapil Sharma's 5th Wedding Anniversary Post For Wife Ginni Chatrath Is All Things Love

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma celebrated his 5th wedding anniversary with wife Ginni Chatrath on Tuesday. Marking the occasion, the Zwigato star put up a lovely post for his wife. He shared a picture of himself and his wife, walking hand in hand alongside a sweet caption. It read, "5 saal kab nikal gye pata hi nahin chala aise lagta hai jaise abhi 50 saal pehle ki baat hai (5 years passed by in a jiffy, seems like this happened 50 years back) happy anniversary Mrs sharma @ginnichatrath. Love and happiness always #blessings."

Kapil Sharma's friends from the industry flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. Actor Kavita Kaushik wrote, "Happy Anniversary my sweetest buddies. Dher saara pyaar (lots of love)," while Dia Mirza gushed, "Happy Anniversary."

See what Kapil Sharma posted below:

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan hosted comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath at his house. Kapil Sharma posted pictures from the get-together on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Kapil can be seen happily posing with the superstar. The other shot features Kapil and wife Ginni smiling with all their hearts as they pose with Aamir. "Thank you for the wonderful evening, beautiful hospitality, love, laughter, music, what a beautiful and memorable get together it was, thank you Aamir Khan bhai you are our pride," Kapil Sharma captioned the post.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here:

Kapil Sharma made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He also featured in a Netflix special and starred in Nandita Das' Zwigato. Kapil and his wife ginni are parents to a daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.