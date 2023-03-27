Sunil Grover Reveals He Was Replaced On A Show In 3 Days: 'Went Into A Shell'

Image was shared by Sunil Grover. (courtesy: whosunilgrover )

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, spoke about being replaced on a show within three days and without any prior intimation. Talking to ETimes, the actor confided his feelings on being replaced on a show without being informed. He said that the incident triggered "immense self-doubt" and pushed him into isolation. The actor in a conversation with ETimes shared, "Ek show tha jisme main replace ho gaya tha 3 din mein hi aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi tha. Kisi aur se pata chala tha mujhe. I had immense self-doubt, mujhe ni lagta tha ki main dobara ja paunga ya un logo ke saath shooting kar paunga. Toh main ek shell mein chala gaya tha almost one-month ke liye. Then I thought maybe I will not pursue it but then I don't know if it was some kind of stubbornness which made me say, chal koi nahi…ek baar aur try karte hai. (There was a show in which I was replaced within 3 days and I wasn't even informed about it. I got to know it from another person. I had immense self-doubt. I didn't think I could go back again and continue shooting with them. I went into a shell for almost a month. Then I thought, maybe I will not pursue it but then I don't know if it was some kind of stubbornness that made me say, it's alright, let's give it another try)."

Sunil Grover, who has garnered a massive number of followers on social media post his stint with The Kapil Sharma Show in which he played the character of Gutthi, discussed how judging oneself on the scale of social media popularity can be fatal.

He said, "Main sabse request karta hun ki please don't judge yourself from kitne followers, kitne comments hain. Ye aapki self-worth decide karega. Please don't do that. Maine kayi logo ko depression mein jaate hue dekha hai iss wajeh se (I request everyone to not judge themselves based on how many followers or how many comments there are. This will decide your self-worth. Please don't do that. I have seen many people go into depression because of this)."

This comes a few days after Kapil Sharma asserted that artists, including Bharti Singh, Upasana Singh, Krushna Abhishek and others, leaving his show to do something of their own cannot be equated with the exit of Sunil Grover, which occurred following a fight with Kapil Sharma.

Talking to Aaj Tak, Kapil Sharma had said a few weeks back, "It's not that those who have left, have fought with me. Upasana Singh is doing great work in films. We spoke just a few days ago. Krushna is a good friend. So out of all except Sunil, you can't put everyone else in the same category. I never think ki mere baraabar aake khada hai koi. I have never been tensed about that (It's not that those who have left, have fought with me. Upasana Singh is doing great work in films. We spoke just a few days ago. Krushna is a good friend. So out of all except Sunil, you can't put everyone else in the same category. I don't think that anyone is an equal to me. I have never been tensed about that)."

A few years back, Kapil Sharma was accused of allegedly assaulting former co-star Sunil Grover while flying to India from Melbourne. According to reports, Kapil Sharma who was in an inebriated state took off his shoes and hit Sunil Grover when the latter tried to intervene and stop Kapil Sharma from created a scene in the flight. Sunil Grover made an exit from The Kapil Sharma Show following this incident.

Last year, Sunil Grover was admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute where he underwent surgery following a minor heart attack. Upon his discharge, the actor shared a note of thanks on his Instagram feed. He expressed gratitude towards the team of doctors and the medical staff that treated him.

Sunil Grover, a popular name in the Indian television industry, is best known for featuring in TV shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. After he became a household name, Sunil Grover starred in Kanpur Wale Khuranas.

Other than TV shows, Sunil Grover has also been a part of several Bollywood movies such as Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Sunil Grover also starred in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. He also had a brief role in Aamir Khan's 2008 superhit film Ghajini, Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back and The Legend of Bhagat Singh, to name a few.