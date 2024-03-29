Archana Puran Singh Reveals She 'False Laughed' On The Kapil Sharma Show: 'I Was Not Happy'

Archana Puran Singh at The Great Indian Kapil Show's press conference.

Archana Puran Singh is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy series The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, where she will be joined by Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, and others. Known for her role as a judge on various comedy shows, Archana recently addressed the past criticism for “false-laughing” at jokes perceived as subpar at the show's press conference, as stated by Indian Express.

She said, “Anyway, now I am happy to say that now there are very few instances when the jokes don't have the punch where I need to ‘false- laugh', that's number 1, number 2 is that Kapil now tells ‘you should have said that, this joke didn't launch,' he says it on stage itself and we even telecast it. So, we are the first to laugh at ourselves and that's why the world laughs with us.” She also shared that such instances are now rare. Archana explained the evolution of her approach, noting, "It doesn't happen anymore. Now you'll see, in the last three years, since we are doing the show, and especially now when we are on Netflix."

She added, "Earlier people used to say that I laughed at bad jokes as well, I was not happy with it. What used to happen then is that if a particular joke didn't have the punch, they (the makers) thought that if we use Archana's laughter then woh punch utth jaayega (it'll make people laugh), but it didn't work that way, woh punch nahi utha, but main hi baith gayi (it didn't become funnier, and I was criticised instead). People started to think, ‘this woman is mad, she is laughing for nothing. The integrity of my laughter took the beating."

Adding further, Archana Puran Singh said that her laughter now serves as genuine feedback. "I genuinely laugh at the good jokes," she stated.

Archana Puran Singh shared her enthusiasm for what she considers the "best job in the world," highlighting how she's constantly "laughing her way to the bank." Reflecting on her unexpected fame for her laughter, Archana said, "I didn't know one day I'd become more famous for my laughter. As an actor I always thought it would be my performances would be known but see where destiny takes you. It is the best job in the world, I am laughing all the way to the bank. I am having the best time, can you imagine, to watch one episode, one show, people crave to catch the event, to watch the live Kapil Sharma show, and I am there watching it like a guest, every time, so it's a great opportunity."