Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 7: Kunal Kemmu's Film Witnesses A Dip

Kunal Kemmu shared this image. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

The one-week box office report for Madgaon Express is finally in. On day 7, the comedy-drama made a decent collection through ticket counters and minted ₹1.2 crore as per a Sacnilk report. With this, the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu has collected a total of ₹13.50 crore at the domestic box office. Released on March 22, Madgaon Express tells the story of three childhood friends' trip to Goa that takes an unexpected turn. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. Madgaon Express is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

On Thursday, Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share day 6 box office figures of Madgaon Express. He wrote, “#MadgaonExpress Fri 1.63 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 2.81 cr, Mon [#Holi] 2.72 cr, Tue 1.46 cr, Wed 1.21 cr. Total: ₹ 12.55 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “Madgaon Express is one rigmarole that never seems close to overstaying its welcome, with even the post-climax scenes - they interrupt the end credits in a novel, cockeyed fashion - springing loads of surprises and forcing the audience to hang on until it is all done and dusted.”

Saibal Chatterjee continued, “Apart from a script that never stops delivering generous doses of hilarity, the comic timing that the three actors achieve gives the riotous farce its vibrancy. Each of the three principal actors successfully employs his own style to fit the character he plays. In the guise of the stoic sceptic, Avinash Tiwari exudes strength and solidity, transmitting mirth with his measured underplaying.”

Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, and Remo D'Souza also play pivotal roles in Madgaon Express.