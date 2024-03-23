Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 1: Good Start For Kunal Kemmu's Film

Kunal Kemmu shared this image. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, was released on March 22. On its opening day, the comedy-drama saw a decent start at the box office. According to a Sacnilk report. Madgaon Express minted ₹ 1.5 crore on day 1. The film revolves around the story of three childhood friends who embark on a beach escapade to Goa, but their trip goes completely off track. Madgaon Express features Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. The film has been backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam, and Remo D'Souza are also a part of the project.

Ahead of Madgaon Express' release, Kunal Kemmu's wife, actress Soha Ali Khan, posted a note on Instagram. The actress shared a BTS video from the sets of the film, screening and promotions. In her heartfelt note, Soha wrote, "It's safe to say that since the age of 8, a film set has been a second home to you Kunal; we even met on a film set sixteen years ago - perhaps that is where you found yourself too. You have proven your mettle enough times as an actor - across genres but today you share your labour of love, sweat, and yes even tears with the audience - as a writer-director.”

For his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Madgaon Express 3 out of 5 stars and said, “Madgaon Express is one rigmarole that never seems close to overstaying its welcome, with even the post-climax scenes - they interrupt the end credits in a novel, cockeyed fashion - springing loads of surprises and forcing the audience to hang on until it is all done and dusted.”

Saibal Chatterjee continued, “Apart from a script that never stops delivering generous doses of hilarity, the comic timing that the three actors achieve gives the riotous farce its vibrancy. Each of the three principal actors successfully employs his own style to fit the character he plays. In the guise of the stoic sceptic, Avinash Tiwari exudes strength and solidity, transmitting mirth with his measured underplaying.”