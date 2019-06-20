Tip Tip Barsa Paani Redux: Akshay Kumar May Recreate Song With Katrina Kaif In Sooryavanshi

Tip Tip Barsa Paani was picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Venus)

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar says he would have been disappointed if any other actor had recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been "synonymous" with him and his career. Akshay is reportedly ready to revisit Tip Tip Barsa Paani for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Ratan Jain, the head of Venus that owns the rights of the original number, parted with the song owing to his 30-year-long association with the actor.

"I would've definitely been disappointed if any other actor would've recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani, a song which has been synonymous with me and my career and I can't thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realise, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way," Akshay tweeted along with a photograph of him with Jain.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani, an iconic Hindi song from the 1994 film Mohra was picturised on Akshay and Raveena Tandon.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay is playing the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh's 2018 film Simmba.

The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover.