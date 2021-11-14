Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Is All Hearts For Disha Patani's Beach Pics

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy dishapatani)

Highlights Disha posted reels and photos from her vacation

Disha and Tiger Shroff are reportedly dating

Disha was last seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Disha Patani has actively been sharing pictures and videos from her latest beach vacation. The actress, on Sunday, shared updates from her vacation on Instagram stories and she wrote: "My sister's favourite dance step." She captioned another one: "I don't think we got it right." On Saturday too, she shared pictures from the vacation. Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comments section. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who are rumoured to be dating, shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 hit action film Baaghi 2. The actress shared screen space with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me, which released last year. Disha shared screen space with Tiger's father Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Take a look at Disha Patani's posts here:

This is what she shared on her Instagram stories:

Screenshot of Disha Patani's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Disha Patani's Instagram story.

Disha Patani is a water baby and she loves to share posts from her pool time and beach sessions. See some of her posts here:

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Tiger's father Jackie Shroff and actor Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film released on Eid this year. She will next star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

Disha Patani is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani, a former model, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. The actress was also seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.