Disha Patani Was Missing The Beach, So She Posted This

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy dishapatani)

Disha Patani left her heart in this beach destination and decided to share a throwback picture from there. On Saturday afternoon, Disha Patani posted a picture on her Instagram profile from Maldives. In the photo, the 28-year-old actress can be seen chilling at the beach and she looks every bit stunning. Disha can be seen dressed in a pastel pink bikini in the photograph. "Missing," she wrote, adding a sun and wave emoji. Disha Patani's Instafam filled up her post with heart and fire emojis in no time.

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Tiger's father Jackie Shroff and actor Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film released on Eid this year. She will next star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

Disha Patani is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani, a former model, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. The actress was also seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.