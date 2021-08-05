Can You Identify The Actress Chilling On The Beach In This Stunning Pic?

What a picture! (Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Beach baby Disha Patani is here to give us major vacation goals. The actress, on Thursday, posted a stunning photo of herself chilling on the beach and made us green with envy. Disha Patani, who often burns up Instagram with pictures from her beach vacations, looks breathtaking in a pink bikini and a matching summer hat in the photo. Going by her photo, she can be seen resting under a tree. Sharing the photo, Disha Patani wrote nothing and just dropped a pink flower icon in the caption. Within minutes, her post was flooded with comments like "stunning" and "awesome."

See the actress' stunning picture from her vacation here:

Disha Patani and her holiday diaries always make us go wow. She was vacationing in the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff earlier this year. See her pictures from the beach destination here:

Disha Patani started her career as an actress with the 2015 Telugu film Loafer, in which she co-starred with Varun Tej. She ventured into Bollywood with Neeraj Pandey's 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she worked alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani.

Disha went on to feature in films like Baaghi 2, Bharat and Malang. She has also appeared in 2017's Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan.

Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film opened to poor reviews last month. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Radhe 2 stars and wrote: "Radhe has enough inducements for diehard Salman Khan fans to keep them interested in the goings-on. The star does everything that they would expect of him, including shedding his shirt."