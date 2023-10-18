Tiger 3 New Poster: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Eclipsed By Emraan Hashmi

A new poster of Tiger 3. (courtesy: therealemraan)

After the release of action-packed trailer of Tiger 3, the makers shared a brand new poster that features Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif) with weapons in their hands. The two have been eclipsed by the film's villain Emraan Hashmi, who is seen seated in the middle of the poster, intensely staring into the camera. Emraan Hashmi, sharing the film's poster, wrote on Instagram, "Your overwhelming love has made our day! Now, here's our return gift! Enjoy the new poster! Tiger 3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov, Sunday! Watch Tiger 3 trailer now. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Check out the post shared by Emraan Hashmi here:

Emraan Hashmi's character was only introduced by the makers recently. "Aatish ke saath aatishbaazi... bhaari padega Tiger," he wrote sharing his first look from the film.

The trailer of Tiger 3 released earlier this week. Sharing the trailer of the high-octane action thriller, the film's lead actor Salman Khan wrote, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal Tiger 3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman Khan and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan (which is also a part of YRF action universe).