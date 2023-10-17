Tiger 3 Poster: Presenting Emraan Hashmi As Antagonist Aatish

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: therealemraan)

A day after the trailer release of Tiger 3, superstar Salman Khan surprised his fans with a brand new poster from the film, featuring the film's antagonist Emraan Hashmi. In the picture, the Murder actor can be seen staring intensely while holding a rifle in his hand. Salman Khan shared the poster, revealing Emraan Hashmi's character name in Tiger 3. For the caption, the OG Tiger wrote, "Aatish aka Emraan Hashmi karega Aatishbaazi #Tiger3 mein. Aisi dushmani mein mazaa hi kuch aur hai… (Aatish aka Emraan Hashmi will create fireworks in Tiger 3. There is a lot of fun in this kind of emnity)."

The poster was also shared by Emraan Hashmi on his Instagram handle along with the caption which read, "Aatish ke saath aatishbaazi... bhaari padega Tiger. (Enmity with Aatish will cost you Tiger)."

For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi plays the bad guy in the third installment of Tiger films and is on a mission to destroy Tiger (Salman Khan's) life and his family. Throughout the trailer, the fans are made to hear his voiceovers until he makes an appearance in the last few seconds of the trailer and mouths the already trending dialogue "welcome to Pakistan" to a bloodied and tied Tiger.

The trailer of the film was shared by Emraan Hashmi on X (previously known as Twitter). Within minutes of posting, fans started flocking to his feed to give their verdict. Suprisingly the post was eclipsed by comments on Emraan Hashmi's character. One fan wrote, "Tiger finally got a worthy opponent. Bring it on Emraan, bring it on," while another wrote, "Blockbuster on cards, Loved your voiceover and look in the trailer. Excited for the movie."

The trailer of Tiger 3 was shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram handle: For the caption , he wrote, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai (Enmity with Tiger will prove fatal). This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Within minutes of its release, the trailer received a big shout out from Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan who wrote, "Toooo Gooood."

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar. The film released in theatres on February 24.