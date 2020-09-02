Throwback: When Shilpa Shetty Bowled A Strike Like A Pro

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty knows the game of bowling very well and her latest post on Instagram proves it. The actress, on Wednesday, dug out an old video of herself playing the game and shared it on social media. In the clip, Shilpa can be seen bowling a strike like a pro and then posing like a winner. She can be seen sporting a casual outfit - a t-shirt and jeans. Sharing the clip, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Clean bowled. Circa - July 2019" and added the hashtags #throwback and #waybackwednesday." Her fans flooded her post with comments such as "awesome" and "you are good at this game."

Shilpa Shetty recently returned to work "after a 5-month hiatus." The actress, in one of her Instagram posts, even wrote about getting back at work and expressed how it "felt surreal." Her caption read: "Getting back to work #NewNormal. The best way to make peace with any situation is to gradually adapt to the changes. So, after a 5-month hiatus, I shot for something special, an act for Ganesh Chaturthi as a humble dedication to all our frontline warriors.... But, gotta say, I can't even begin to express how overwhelming it was to get back to it all - felt surreal."

Shilpa Shetty, who has featured in films like Dhadkan, Phir Milenge, Rishtey, Karz and Life In A...Metro, is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, a sequel to his 2003 film Hungama.