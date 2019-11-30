Shilpa Shetty, Shivering In Cold, Trolls Director For Making Her Wear Cotton Saree

Shilpa Shetty is not too pleased with the weather situation in Lucknow, especially if she has to shoot in a "cotton saree." The shooting schedule of Sabbir Khan's upcoming movie Nikamma has taken the 44-year-old actress is to Lucknow. Shilpa Shetty told us that shooting in the mornings there means dealing with "15 degree temperature" in a hilarious Instagram video shared with the caption: "Cold director. Colder weather!" LOL. In the video, Shilpa hilariously trolls director Sabbir Khan, who can be seen sitting in the director's chair, supervising a shot. Shilpa, who is seated right beside him on sets, evidently shivers as she says: "15 degree temperature. Director in a sweater, artiste in a cotton saree," and hilariously adds: "Nikamma" to describe her director. Sabbir Khan, clearly aware of Shilpa's on-set shenanigans, responds with an epic eye-roll.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's ROFL video here:

Nikamma is a romantic comedy, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. This film marks Shilpa Shetty's return to screen after over a decade. She was last seen in the big screen in 2007 film Apne. Speaking about returning to films after 13 years, Shilpa Shetty had earlier told news agency IANS: "I think once an actor always an actor, and once you taste the blood you cannot stay away from it for a long time."

About her role in Nikamma, Shilpa said she will be seen in a "different manner": "I feel Sabbir Khan who is the director of the film is presenting me in a different manner so, I am really excited for it."

Nikamma is scheduled for release in summer 2020.

