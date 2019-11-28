Thanksgiving 2019: Shilpa Shetty Celebrated With The 'Best Team Ever'

Shilpa Shetty along with her team. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

We love Shilpa Shetty's latest Instagram entry as it perfectly encapsulates the very spirit of Thanksgiving. The 44-year-old actress posted a special video on Instagram, in which she can be seen posing along with her team of make-up artists, stylists and hairdressers. In her post, Shilpa thanked her team for helping her out. She wrote: "Chaos before the kaam. Thanks to the best team ever. Because of their kaam, I keep my calm. Celebrating Thanksgiving with the ones who make it happen. Happy Thanksgiving. Missing my girl tribe in this pic."

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty frequently shares different facets of her life on social media. Her entrepreneur husband Raj Kundra and her son Viaan Raj Kundra often feature in Shilpa's Instagram posts. Last week, on her 10th wedding anniversary, she posted an adorable video with her husband Raj Kundra and she wrote: "Living on love and fresh air... Literally. This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched. Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto, also caught a kiss in time. Happy Anniversary my Cookie Raj Kundra. 10 years and counting."

Take a look at the post here:

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut in the 1993 film Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. She has featured in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne and Dus, to name a few.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu.