"Thoda Meetha Hojaye," Says Kiara Advani As She Distributes Sweets With Husband Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara-Sidharth distributed sweets to the media at Delhi airport.

Sidharth Malhotra has arrived home (New Delhi) with his wife Kiara Advani. The couple looked adorable as they twinned in traditional red outfits and happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside New Delhi airport. Also, they interacted with the media and distributed sweets to them. As Kiara distributed the sweets, she said, "Yeh aap log keliye. Thoda meetha hojaye (It's for you all. It's time for some sweets)." On the other hand, Sidharth said, "Yeh humare media bhai-beheno ke liye (This is for our brothers and sisters from media)" while distributing sweets. The star couple also thanked the paparazzi in unison for being congratulated.

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a red kurta pyjama set with a red netted dupatta. She left her hair loose and sported sindoor and mangalsutra.Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, looked dashing in a red kurta paired with a white pyjama and multicoloured embroidered shawl. Check out the pictures below:

Earlier today, Sidharth and Kiara made their first public appearance since their wedding at Jaisalmer airport. For the travel, Kiara and Sidharth opted for comfortable black outfits. Kiara wore a black velvet co-ord set and a shawl, while Sidharth was seen in a white t-shirt, jeans and a brown leather jacket.

The newlyweds got married on Tuesday at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. For the wedding, both Kiara and Sidharth wore customized outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. Check out the pictures below:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story began on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first project together. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 last year, Kiara Advani revealed that she and Sidharth first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. The couple will reportedly host receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai this week.