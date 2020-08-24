This Pic Of Vijay Deverakonda With His Furry Friends Has The Internet's Heart

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Another day, another adorable picture of Vijay Deverakonda with his pet dogs. The Arjun Reddy actor recently shared a super cute picture with his pet pooches Storm and Chester on his Instagram profile. In the picture, Vijay can be seen smiling with all his heart as he poses with his pets. He captioned the post: "Chilling with these boys... Storm and Chester." Just like us, the Internet also loved Vijay Deverakonda's post. The comments section of the post was replete with heart emojis. Remarks like "aww" and "so cute" kept popping up in the comments section. "In love with this picture," wrote a fan on Instagram. "Too much cuteness," added another fan.

Vijay Deverakonda is Telugu superstar, who made his debut with the 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. He is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, to name a few. In terms of work front, the actor was last seen in World Famous Lover. He will also star in a film with Ananya Panday.