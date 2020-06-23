The Internet Has Mixed Feelings About Vijay Deverakonda's 'New Look'

Vijay Devrakonda shared this photo (Courtesy thedeverakonda)

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, through the course of the coronavirus lockdown, has featured in only a handful number of posts. On Father's Day on Sunday, he shared a photo of himself wishing his father Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, which prompted mixed reactions from netizens. In the photo, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen sporting French beard and a moustachioed look with unkempt hair, which the Internet has termed as the actor's "new look." While most fans reacted to Vijay's "new look" with the heart emoji, several compared him to Telugu choreographer Rakesh Master and even asked him if he's considering starring in a Tarzan film. Vijay's Instagram is filled with comments asking the actor if he's aware of his uncanny resemblance with Rakesh Master.

This is the message Vijay Deverakonda dedicated to his dad on Father's Day: "'I am with you.' Is all he says everytime to my decisions, mistakes, risks, adventures and wars I take on. The first Deverakonda - Happy Father's Day Daddy - I love you."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Vijay Deverakonda's French beard and moustache:

Meanwhile, several netizens also got creative and posted these memes, also featuring Rakesh Master and south superstar Pawan Kalyan.

Vijay Deverakonda began his journey in acting with 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. He is best known for starring in films such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam and Geetha Govindam among others. Dear Comrade remains his last film, which filmmaker Karan Johar will remake in Hindi.