Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Takes 'The Real Man Challenge'

After SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan, Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda took "The Real Man Challenge" and he shared snippets from his day in the form of a video on Instagram. On Saturday, Vijay shared a video on his social media handles and he nominated Dulquer Salmaan to take the challenge. In the video, Vijay could be seen helping out with the chores. From cleaning to cooking, he did it all. However, if there's one thing that he nailed - it would be his homemade mango ice cream. In the video, he revealed that he is trying out a recipe that was suggested to him by a friend. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote: "Bits of my day in lockdown. Be the real man, challenged by Koratala Siva Sir. I would like to extend it to Dulquer Salmaan."

Earlier, Ram Charan featured in a "Be The Real Man" Challenge video, for which he was nominated by SS Rajamouli. "Communication strengthens any relationship. Be sensitive about your partners feelings," Ram Charan's wife Upasana captioned the video, in which he could be seen helping out with household chores.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli also took the challenge.

Vijay Deverakonda is Telugu superstar, who made his debut with the 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. He is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam and Geetha Govindam to name a few. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dear Comrade.