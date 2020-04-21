Ram Charan Nails The 'Real Man' Challenge, Encourages Others To 'Take Pride In Doing Chores At Home'

Ram Charan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

South star Ram Charan, who was nominated by director SS Rajamouli to upload a video of himself doing the household chores as part of the trending "Be The Real Man" challenge, took the challenge on Tuesday and completed it like a pro. The actor shared a video of himself on Twitter, in which he can be seen doing laundry, mopping the floor, watering the plants and making coffee for his wife Upasana. After completing the challenge, Ram Charan nominated actors Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati, director Trivikram Srinivas and Telugu star Sharwanand to do the same. Sharing the video on social media, Ram Charan wrote: "Done, SS Rajamouli garu! Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the workload. #BetheREALMAN."

"I further nominate Trivikram Srinivas, Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati and Sharwanand to take up the challenge," he added. Proud wife Upasana also shared the video of her husband on her Instagram and wrote: "My man is a real man who believes in an equal relationship."

Check out the video of Ram Charan taking the "Be The Real Man" challenge here:

I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020

The now-viral "Be The Real Man" challenge was started by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He posted a video of himself doing some household chores on Sunday and wrote: "Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself especially during this no maid times and quarantine. Please help in domestic work. #BetheREALMAN. I request SS Rajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video."

I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video :-) pic.twitter.com/Cqmq4xfRm7 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 19, 2020

On Monday, SS Rajamouli took the challenge and nominated the actors of his upcoming film RRR - Ram Charan and Jr NTR - along with Telugu film producer Shobu Yarlagadda, filmmaker Sukumar Bandreddi and music composer MM Keeravaani to participate in it.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's thriller RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). In the film, he will co-star with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR.