Inside Ram Charan's Birthday Celebrations With Wife Upasana. She Baked The Cake

Telugu superstar Ram Charan celebrated his 35th birthday on Friday at home, of course. Ram Charan, currently in quarantine with his wife Upasana, did have birthday cakes for his celebrations. Upasana, who shared s few photos of Ram Charan's cake-cutting sessions, revealed she baked the yummy things for her husband. "Happy birthday Mr C. Ram Charan, I'm sure you enjoyed you birthday cake. For the real recipe head to my YouTube channel," Upasana captioned her birthday greeting for Ram Charan. LOL. In the photos, Ram Charan smile actually says it all about how delicious his birthday cakes were. Ram Charan and Upasana got married in June of 2012.

Take a look at his photos here:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi wished the actor on the eve of his birthday with a priceless throwback photo and a heart-warming message. "I was naturally overjoyed when Charan was born. It was only much later that it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on the World Theatre Day 27th March. He took to acting like a fish to water. On the eve of Ram Charan's birthday, Many, many happy returns," read Chiranjeevi's post.

On his birthday, Ram Charan also shared his first look as Ramaraju from the multilingual film RRR in a teaser. Ram Charan featured in a fierce, never-seen before avatar with Junior NTR's voice over in the backdrop. "A big thanks to my brother Junior NTR, SS Rajamouli garu and the entire team of RRR for such a sweet and special video for me and my fans... Thank you sir! Hope you all love and enjoy it at home," wrote the birthday boy.

The cast of Ram Charan's much-awaited RRR is headlined by Junior NTR. The SS Raajamouli directed film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt and is slated to arrive in theatres in January next year.