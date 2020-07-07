Vijay Deverakonda And His New Partner-In-Crime Raise A 'Storm' On Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda shared this photo (courtesy thedeverakonda)

Hello there, cutie. Sorry, Vijay Deverakonda. We aren't talking about you but your new partner-in-crime has our heart. The 31-year-old actor just introduced his pet on Instagram and the furry one is super adorable. Vijay Deverakonda has named the fur-ball Storm Deverakonda. Aww. The Dear Comrade actor shared a few selfies with his new buddy, introducing the husky puppy to his Instafam. "Introducing Storm Deverakonda," he captioned the photos, in which the fluff ball can already be seen cooking up a storm, literally. Vijay Deverakonda's post introducing Storm garnered over 7,400 comments in half a day. Here, meet Storm Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda recently trended a great deal for his Father's Day post - the Internet was intrigued by Vijay's "new look." In the photos with his father, Vijay sported a lockdown special look with overgrown hair and a French beard and moustache.

Vijay Deverakonda described his own look best with this post.

During the lockdown, Vijay also introduced us to glimpses of his life at home. Here's the actor playing a board game with his mother. He also made mango ice cream for everyone at home!

Vijay Deverakonda began his journey in acting with 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. He is best known for starring in films such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam and Geetha Govindam among others. Dear Comrade remains his last film, which filmmaker Karan Johar will remake in Hindi. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his Bollywood debut - he will co-star with Ananya Panday in director Puri Jagannadh's yet-untitled multilingual film.