This Pic Of Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Is Love, Actually. See Inside

Shahid Kapoor is back home after completing the shooting schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and so, his wife Mira Rajput delighted us with a cute picture of the couple, posted on her Instagram story. It is a picture of Shahid sleeping and Mira didn't miss a chance to click a selfie with him. "Sleeping with my pillow. The snuggle is real," she wrote. (Aww, you guys!). She later posted another video of herself with Shahid's hand on her face and wrote, "Ya, so should I move or let him sleep.." (Too cute, Mira). The picture and the video have been chronicled by the couple's fan clubs on Instagram and the Internet is just smitten. "They are so cute," a comment read.
Take a look at the posts here.
Last night, Mira also shared pictures of their daughter Misha, 1, who cutely poses for the cameras. "Wonder where she gets it from. Ignore the mess because that's from before our playroom cleaning. Shahid Kapoor, ahem ahem," wrote Mira.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who married in 2015, are expecting their second child. Shahid had announced Mira's pregnancy with a picture of 'big sister' Misha in April.
CommentsMira constantly updates her Instagram stories with pictures of herself and it's really hard to miss the pregnancy glow on her face.
Last seen in "Padmaavat", Shahid's upcoming film is Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Arjun Reddy remake in the pipeline. Due to the work commitments, Shahid had to reportedly cancel his and Mira's babymoon plans.