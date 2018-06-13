Dear Mira Rajput, Thank You For This Pic. It's Hard To Miss Your Glow

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who is pregnant with their second child, recently shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story and it's really hard to miss the glow on her face. In the selfie taken by Mira and also chronicled by her fan clubs, she is seen wearing a black outfit and smiles for the camera. And, yes, we can see her baby bump too. (So pretty, Mira). Shahid is away from Mumbai due to his professional commitments and it appears that mom-to-be Mira is chilling at home. Just a day ago, she also shared another selfie on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Basic."
See Mira Rajput's pictures here.
This is what she uploaded on her Instagram story.
Earlier this week, Mira shared a million dollar picture with their daughter Misha and wrote that they are missing Shahid. "Yes we miss you, Shahid Kapoor but I'm loving the extra hugs all for myself," she captioned her post.
(How cute are Mira and Misha?).
Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which is being filmed in Uttarakhand. He co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor in the Shree Narayan Singh-directed film.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in 2015. Misha was born in August 2016. He had announced Mira's second pregnancy with a picture of 'big sister' Misha.
Meantime, Shahid's work commitments have ruined his and Mira's babymoon plans. After completing Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid will start prepping for Arjun Reddy. "Shahid had decided to spend quality time with Mira and Misha (daughter) in June before he begins training for Arjun Reddy. But now that the Batti Gul Meter Chalu schedule is likely to run into June, he has called off the trip. He wants to ensure that his commitment to this film doesn't spill over to that of Arjun Reddy, the shoot of which is lined up for July," a source told mid-day.