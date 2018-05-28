Shahid Kapoor's Work Schedule Ruins His Babymoon Plan With Wife Mira

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had apparently planned to go for a babymoon next month

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 28, 2018 12:06 IST
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are expecting their second child (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

  1. Batti Gul Meter Chalu schedule is likely to start in June
  2. He also has to prep for Arjun Reddy
  3. Shahid and Mira are parents to a daughter
Actor Shahid Kapoor, who apparently had to go for a babymoon with pregnant wife Mira Rajput next month, has put the plans on hold due to work commitments. mid-day reports that Shahid will now complete the pending schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and workshops for Arjun Reddy. "Shahid had decided to spend quality time with Mira and Misha (daughter) in June before he begins training for Arjun Reddy. But now that the Batti Gul Meter Chalu schedule is likely to run into June, he has called off the trip. He wants to ensure that his commitment to this film doesn't spill over to that of Arjun Reddy, the shoot of which is lined up for July," a source told mid-day.

Shahid and Mira are expecting their second child. Their daughter Misha will turn two this August. In April, Shahid had announced Mira's pregnancy on social media with an adorable post featuring little Misha.
 
 

 

Last week, the couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport, reportedly on their way to New Delhi, Mira's hometown.
 
The shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu had reportedly stopped due to non-payment of dues and later Bhushan Kumar replaced Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment as the producer of the film.
 
 

#BATTIGULMETERCHALU @shahidkapoor , Shree sir, Bhushanji @tseries.official

"Shahid will be filming Batti Gul Meter Chalu in the mornings. His evenings will be dedicated to MMA training for Sandeep Vanga's film. He needs to beef up for the remake. Besides undergoing dietary changes, he will alter his fitness regimen to include weight training," the source told mid-day.

Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu co-stars Shahid with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Meanwhile, Arjun Reddy is a remake of Telugu film of the same name, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

