Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Flew Out Of Mumbai Minus Misha. No, It's Not A Babymoon

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput at the Mumbai airport

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who are expecting their second child, were spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. But if you thought that the couple were headed for a babymoon, that's not really the case. Shahid and Mira left Mumbai on Tuesday and were reportedly Delhi bound to meet Mira's parents. Their one-year-old daughter Misha was not spotted accompanying the duo for their trip to the capital. Mira chose to opt for comfortable traditional wear for her travel, which sort of revealed her baby bump - she wore a silkin mauve and had her hair tied in a neat pony. Shahid was dressed in a casual white shirt and blue denims. Shahid was spotted safely escorting Mira around the airport.Here are photos of Shahid and Mira at the airport.



After the couple announced the second pregnancy in April, Mira, who used to be spotted by the paparazzi in and around Mumbai frequently, stepped out very rarely. Earlier this month, she was spotted on a dinner date with Shahid Kapoor and also at a brunch-meet with her friends. Both times, it was hard to miss the pregnancy glow on Mira's face.

