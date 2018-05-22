Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Flew Out Of Mumbai Minus Misha. No, It's Not A Babymoon

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who are expecting their second child, were spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. But if you thought that the couple were headed for a babymoon, that's not really the case. Shahid and Mira left Mumbai on Tuesday and were reportedly Delhi bound to meet Mira's parents. Their one-year-old daughter Misha was not spotted accompanying the duo for their trip to the capital. Mira chose to opt for comfortable traditional wear for her travel, which sort of revealed her baby bump - she wore a silk salwar kameez in mauve and had her hair tied in a neat pony. Shahid was dressed in a casual white shirt and blue denims. Shahid was spotted safely escorting Mira around the airport.
After the couple announced the second pregnancy in April, Mira, who used to be spotted by the paparazzi in and around Mumbai frequently, stepped out very rarely. Earlier this month, she was spotted on a dinner date with Shahid Kapoor and also at a brunch-meet with her friends. Both times, it was hard to miss the pregnancy glow on Mira's face.
Shahid Kapoor announced Mira's second pregnancy in a very special way. He shared an adorable picture of Misha on Instagram and let her do the talking. The 37-year-old actor Instagrammed a photo of Misha, lying against a backdrop of hand-drawn balloons, with 'big sister' written in the background! The big news was also shared by Mira on her official Instagram handle with the same photo.
Speaking to GQ in February last year, Shahid had said his wife "would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes." Mira had also earlier said in an interview to mid-day that they are already planning for their second child.
Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film "Padmaavat" is shooting for his next Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film will also star Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi.