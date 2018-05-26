Is Misha Growing Up Too Fast? Mom-To-Be Mira Rajput Thinks So

Mira Kapoor's latest Instagram post featuring Misha Kapoor is cuteness overloaded. Mira shared the post with her 90,000 followers, of which over 1 lakh fans liked the picture and no points for guessing that the post was full of comments such as "cutie pie", "what a doll" and "simply adorable." Mira captioned the post: "Growing up too fast." One-year-old Misha can be seen wearing a black shirt with matching tights and peppy shoes in the picture. Mira Kapoor, who is expecting a second child, announced her pregnancy in April by sharing an adorable photo of her daughter and the internet was smitten.
Delhi-based Mira Rajput opened a public Instagram profile in November 2017 and since then she has shared several photos of her daughter, sometimes co-starring Misha's actor father Shahid Kapoor.
Last year, Mira Rajput featured in headlines for her controversial remarks during an event on Women's Day. Mira spoke about a 'new wave of feminism" and explained that she is a stay-at-home mother because, "I wouldn't want to spend one hour with Misha and then rush off to work. Why did I have her? Misha is not a puppy." Mira Rajput's statement was received with derision and outrage on social media.
Mira Rajput married actor Shahid Kapoor in a private ceremony in New Delhi in July 2015 and makes frequent public appearances with her husband. They've appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan and have walked as showstoppers for Anita Dongre's show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018.