Hard To Miss Mira Rajput's Pregnancy Glow And That Baby Bump. See Pics

Hello there, Mira Rajput! Shahid Kapoor's wife stepped out on Wednesday evening to drop by an eatery in Bandra. The paparazzi were delighted to have spotted Mira, who is expecting her second baby - she was minus her husband Shahid Kapoor and baby daughter Misha. It's hard to miss the pregnancy glow on Mira, who was dressed simply and effortlessly turned heads as she made her way to the car - she opted for a pair of white pants to go with a blue off shoulder top (which sort of revealed her baby bump). Mira, who previously appeared to be avoiding the cameras, greeted the popping flashbulbs with patience and a smile this time.
Mira also paused briefly for the cameras right outside her car before she got in and took off.
Earlier on her Instagram story, Mira wrote about experiencing maternity wardrobe woes, one of them being the size of her pants. the dilemma is to whether to redo the wardrobe just yet or not. "That weird phase when your jeans don't fit but maternity jeans are too big," is what she uploaded on Tuesday night.
Tuesday is also when she went out dining with Shahid and then later appeared to be evading the cameras.
CommentsShahid Kapoor, 37, and Mira Rajput, 24, are parents to baby girl Misha, who will celebrate her second birthday in August this year. The dup had roped in Misha to make the announcement about their second baby in the most adorable way possible.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and Misha was born in August 26 the next year. On the work front, Shahid will resume shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.