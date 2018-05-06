This Pic Of Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Is Pure Love. 'No Filter' Needed

Dear Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, you guys are just so adorable. A selfie of the parents-to-be is sending the Internet into a meltdown. Mira posted it just an hour ago and it is very much viral now. (1.5 lakh likes and counting). 'No filter love,' Mira captioned the picture, adding a heart emoticon. In the picture, Shahid and Mira smile for the cameras and Mira looks radiant. "Shahid and Mira, you'll make a gorgeous couple" and "you see the glow of motherhood on Mira's face" are some of the several comments posted on their picture. Shahid's colleagues like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and others have liked the post.
Take a look at Shahid and Mira's 'no filter love' selfie.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are expecting their second child. They are parents to daughter Misha, who will turn 2 this August. Shahid had announced Mira's pregnancy with an adorable post featuring Misha smiling and lying against a backdrop of hand-drawn colourful balloons, with 'big sister' written in the background.
The post had gone crazy viral (no doubt). It was Shahid's 'spontaneous decision' to announce Mira's pregnancy like this. "I am very happy and we just felt like sharing it with everyone. Mira wanted to put it out on Instagram and I thought that the photograph was really cute, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened. It was a great weekend for the family," he told news agency IANS.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and Misha was born next year in August.
Shahid Kapoor, last seen in "Padmaavat", is currently working on Batti Gul Meter Chaalu.