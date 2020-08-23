This Pic Of Sara Ali Khan Is All About Sea, Sand And A Good Hair Day

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara shared a greyscale picture on Instagram

She added a few black heart emojis

Sara's next film is 'Atrangi Re'

Sara Ali Khan's latest post got a lot of love from her Instafam and TBH, we are not surprised at all. Sara shared a stunning greyscale picture of herself on her Instagram profile and it appears to be from a beach, what with water and sand in the backdrop. Sara added a few heart emojis to the post. No caption needed. Dressed in a crop top and denims, Sara can be seen effortlessly posing for the camera. Sara's fans flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis. "Stunning," wrote a fan on Instagram. "Killing it, added another. "Dreamy" is how another Instagram fan described the post.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara's Instagram profile is a sheer delight. Last week, the actress wished her father Saif Ali Khan on his 50th birthday by sharing a chunk of throwback memories on Instagram. "Happy, happy, happy Birthday to my Abba," wrote Sara.

On her Instagram profile, the Simmba actress frequently shares pictures from her cycling and swimming sessions, where she is often accompanied by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Here are some posts:

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming projects include Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.