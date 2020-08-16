To Dad Saif Ali Khan On His Birthday, With Love From Sara And Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara (L), Ibrahim (R) with Saif Ali Khan. courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 50th birthday today

Sara and Ibrahim posted throwback photos on Instagram

"Happy Birthday Dad," wrote Ibrahim Ali Khan

Happy birthday, Saif Ali Khan. As the actor blows out 50 candles on his birthday cake, his closest friends, colleagues and fans posted wishes on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for him. Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara and son Ibrahim wouldn't have missed wishing their father on his special day and so they did with super cute posts. On Sunday, Sara posted a series of pictures with her father. Some were from her childhood, others were from her graduation days. The post also comprised relatively recent photographs. "Happy, happy, happy birthday to my Abba," Sara captioned her post, adding a couple of emojis.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Meanwhile, Ibrahim posted a picture from his childhood days along with his father Saif Ali Khan. In the throwback picture, little Ibrahim can be seen smiling with all his heart while his father gives him a piggyback ride. "Happy Birthday Dad," wrote Ibrahim in his caption, adding a heart emoji.

Take a look at Ibrahim Ali Khan's post here:

Saif Ali Khan might be social media recluse himself but he frequently features on his daughter Sara and son Ibrahim's Instagram profiles. On Father's Day this year, both Sara and Ibrahim posted super cute pictures along with Saif Ali Khan. ICYMI, these are the post we are referring to:

Sara and Ibrahim's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Their father is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor and the couple are expecting their second child. Ibrahim's sister Sara, made her Bollywood debut in 2018 and has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Sara's upcoming projects include Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.