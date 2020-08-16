Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi Wrote Her College Thesis On This Film Of Saif Ali Khan

Sanjana Sanghi shared this image. (courtesy: sanjanasanghi96)

As Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 50th birthday, social media is bombarded with greetings for the actor from his fans, friends and colleagues. However, if there's one wish that caught our attention the most, happens to be from Saif's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi. In her extensive note, Sanjana shared her experience of working with Saif (more on that later). She also revealed that during her college years, she wrote a thesis on one of Saif Ali Khan's films. An excerpt from Sanjana's post read, "Like I'd told you, I wrote my undergraduate college thesis on your film Dil Chahta Hai, and to get to perform in my debut film, with you as Kizie's Abhimanyuveer? I'll take it."

Sharing a happy picture of herself along with Saif Ali Khan and her co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi wrote: "It's an odd thing to be envious of your own past. But here I find myself, doing just that. It all becomes, a memory. That you pray lasts forever. Sandwiched between these two absolute gentlemen, amidst the crisp morning sunshine of a cold Parisian day, the faint smell of coffee being freshly brewed, the joy of creating art together; and conversations that spanned across philosophy, literature, cinema, cricket, success and failure and life, at large. Here's wishing a very birthday to our very own Abhimanyuveer. Thank you Saif sir, for your generosity and kindness in sharing perspective and such heartfelt encouragement."

Dil Bechara is inspired by John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into Hollywood film with the same name and it featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance. Dil Bechara went on floors in 2018 and it was earlier scheduled to release in May this year. However, its release was postponed due the coronavirus pandemic. The film is streaming on Disney+Hotstar and is available to subscribers as well as non-subscribers.

Dil Bechara opened to largely positive reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "One cannot help falling in love with Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi. They strike up a lively rapport. The more sparkling passages, infused with humour and warmth, owe their existence to the source material."