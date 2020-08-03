Dil Bechara Diaries: For Sanjana Sanghi, This Goodbye Moment Will Always Remain Special

Sanjana Sanghi in a still from her Instagram video (courtesy sanjanasanghi9)

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, star of Dil Bechara, took a trip down memory lane and revisited an emotional moment from two years ago - it was her last day in Jamshedpur, where she was filming Dil Bechara. The 23-year-old actress Instagrammed a video, in which she can be seen bidding a heart-wrenching goodbye to the students of Sacred Heart Convent School in Jamshedpur. In her caption, Sanjana Sanghi wrote that the film's team have been shooting in the school's vicinity for months and in the process, she had grown closer to the students of Sacred Heart Convent School. Sanjana wrote that when the students got to know that she was about to leave the city, they requested the school principal to cancel a period so that they could all gather in the school corridors and balconies for a proper send-off.

Sharing the video, Sanjana wrote: "Let me just tell you what this moment is. August 2018: This was my last evening in Jamshedpur, after two months of filming in this city. We shot outside Sacred Heart a lot, and the students would spend time with us when school ended, while we were shooting on the streets outside, or they'd wave out to us and wish us luck for the day while going into school. We'd chat with them about many things under the sun. When they heard the Dil Bechara crew is leaving, they told their principal 'We want to tell Kizie something'." Kizie is Sanjana Sanghi's character from Dil Bechara.

"They requested to have a study period cancelled, so they could collect all through their corridors, in thousands, wave out to me from up above, and echo in their loudest voices together - 'We love you'. They told me they saw themselves in me, and watching me inspired them in ways big and small. This meant the whole world to me," Sanjana Sanghi added.

Sanjana confessed that reliving this memory from the last evening in Jamshedpur always makes her emotional: "This visual, for the last two years, through thick and thin, has brought joyous tears to my eyes. It's why I have always said that being around students makes me feel alive; it's why I've dedicated a large part of the last 7 years of my life towards educational upliftment initiatives with various NGO partners. Their energy is limitless, and the boundaries of how much love they have to give, simply don't exist."

Take a look at what happened on Sanjana Sanghi's last day in Jamshedpur:

Remembering her Dil Becharaco-star Sushant Singh Rajput in a final note, Sanjana wrote: "I know he's happy and proud, watching over from up above." Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14.

Dil Bechara marked Sanjana Sanghi's first film in a lead role. The film also marked casting director Mukesh Chhabra's debut as a director. Dil Bechara released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar last month and remains Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie.