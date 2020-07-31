A Week After Dil Bechara Released, Sanjana Sanghi Shares The Story Behind This Pic

Sanjana and Sushant in a pic from Dil Bechara shoot (courtesy sanjanasanghi96)

Highlights She shared a pic with Sushant Singh Rajput

"Yakeen nahi hota," wrote Sanjana Sanghi

"It's laughter. It's joy," she added

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released exactly a week ago, prompting actress Sanjana Sanghi to share one of her many cherished memories with her co-star from the film's sets on Instagram. Sanjana started a #FavouriteMomentsFromSet" series on Instagram as a tribute to Sushant, who died on June 14 and her new post is another entry into the Instagram series. In the photo, Sanjana and Sushant, who were cast as lovers Kizie and Manny in the film, can be seen enjoying a bike ride on the busy streets of Jamshedpur. "Manny, Kizie aur Dil Bechara fever ka ek hafta aaj complete bhi ho gaya hai. Yakeen nahi hota," wrote Sanjana Sanghi.

Sharing the many emotions and memories attached to the photo, Sanjana added: "This image? It's the joy of us creating Taare Gin with the love and support of the people of Jamshedpur right behind us. It's laughter. It's joy." Taare Gin is one of the many songs of Dil Bechara, that will make you fall in love. Award-winning music maestro AR Rahman has composed music for the film.

Read Sanjana Sanghi's post here:

Earlier this week, Sanjana Sanghi shared a priceless throwback from the film's sets, writing about Sushant's power nap sessions during late night shoots. "4:30AM: Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for Taare Gin, as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was."

On the day of Dil Bechara's release, Sanjana remembered Sushant with these words: "My Manny, I hope you're looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief."

Dil Bechara marked Sanjana Sanghi's first film in a lead role and casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut. Dil Bechara is the film adaptation of John Green's romantic novel The Fault In Our Stars.

.