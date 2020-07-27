Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi Posts Favourite Memory - When Sushant Singh Rajput Fell Asleep On Her Shoulder

Sanjana and Sushant in a pic from Dil Bechara sets (courtesy sanjanasanghi96)

Highlights Sanjana shared a pic from a song shoot

"#FavouriteMomentsFromSet," Sanjana added to her post

'Dil Bechara' premiered on July 24

Sanjana Sanghi, who often remembers her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput with fond memories, shared one of her "favourite" photos from the sets of Dil Bechara. The photo is from one of the times when Sushant fell asleep with his head on Sanjana's shoulder. Sanjana said it's from the late night shoot of the song Taare Gin: "4:30 am: Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for Taare Gin, as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was." Dil Bechara, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar recently, is based on John green's book The Fault In Our Stars. Sanjana features as Kizie Basu while Sushant can be seen as her love interest Manny. Sushant Singh Rajput died in Mumbai last month.

"#FavouriteMomentsFromSet," Sanjana added to her post.

On the day of Dil Bechara's release, Sanjana dedicated this note to the late actor: "Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It's the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds."

Sanjana Sanghi filled up her album of favourite on-set memories with throwback photos, some of them from Paris. "Some of the most precious little moments, that I will cherish for a lifetime, from a dreamy few days of filming in Paris while creating Khul Ke Jeene Ka for you all," she wrote.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana also listed down all what she misses sharing with the actor: "I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai."

Dil Bechara marked Sanjana Sanghi's first film in a lead role. In a previous post, Sanjana had revealed that Sushant used to encourage her on sets with this compliment: "Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal." Dil Bechara remains Sushant's last movie.