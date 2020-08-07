This Cutie Grew Up To Be A Top Star. Last Seen In Dil Bechara

Now that's what we call a throwback! (Image courtesy: swastikamukherjee13)

Swastika Mukherjee, who is a renowned actress in the Bengali film industry, made a trip down memory lane and shared a really adorable throwback picture of herself along with a couple of recent memories to celebrate National Handloom Day on Friday. Swastika, who is the daughter of late Bengali actor Santu Mukhopadhyay, picked a photograph from her annaprashan ceremony, in which a baby version of the actress can be seen dressed in a saree and wearing a garland around her neck and on her head. The other pictures feature her sporting different sarees on different occasions. "Celebrating the 6th National Handloom Day. Handloom has been a part of my existence and being since forever. Since my annaprashan to be precise," Swastika Mukherjee captioned her post.

Swastika Mukherjee made her debut in the Bengali film industry with the 2001 film Hemanter Pakhi. However, her breakthrough film was Mastan, which released in 2004. She went on to feature in several Bengali movies and series such as Anubrata Bhalo Achho, Aami Ashbo Phirey, Byomkesh O Agnibaan, Saheb Bibi Golaam, Kia And Cosmos, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Hello Kolkata, The Stoneman Murders, Jaatishwar and Ebar Shabor, to name a few.

Swastika Mukherjee was last seen in recently released Hindi film Dil Bechara, which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role but more on that later.

Dil Bechara featured Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in Mumbai on June 14, and Sanjana Sanghi in the main roles. Before Dil Bechara, Swastika Mukherjee worked with Sushant in Dibakar Banerjee's Detective Byomkesh Bakshi.

In Hindi film industry, Swastika Mukherjee is also known for her performance in the web-series Paatal Lok. She worked with Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Dutt among others in the Anushka Sharma-produced series.