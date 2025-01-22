Actor Swastika Mukherjee Shares Swiggy Delivery Agent Fled With India vs England T20I Match Tickets

Actress Swastika Mukherjee shared on Wednesday that two tickets for India vs. England T20I match at Eden Gardens, belonging to her manager, were taken by a Swiggy Genie delivery partner. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

Ms Mukherjee reposted Shristi Jain's post on her Instagram handle. The post read, "This has happened to us Today, it can happen to you tomorrow.Two tickets for today's India vs England match at Eden Gardens was stolen by a @swiggyindia genie executive yesterday. It was to be delivered from New Town action area 2 to New Town action area 1. It's been 13 hours and the thief has not been caught despite the company having his details."

Ms Jain further wrote, "The order for the ticket delivery was placed at 6.30 pm. And it showed that the delivery partner was en route all along. After an hour, the delivery partner blocked me and my partner's number and stopped taking calls from any numbers. The delivery partner marked the order delivered at 5.37 am. It's been more than 13 hours and Swiggy hasn't help in anyway."

Ms Jain revealed that the tickets were meant for her partner's father, a devoted cricket fan who had travelled from Kanpur to watch the match.

"He came all the way from Kanpur to experience a match at Eden Gardens. The tickets are gone, and I've lost all hope of recovering them since even the police couldn't assist in this matter. What frustrates me the most is Swiggy's silence despite having all the details of the thief. Isn't their primary responsibility to ensure safe delivery? How can anyone trust the brand if they appear to enable such incidents?" Jain wrote.

As of the time this article was written, Swiggy has not responded to the post.



