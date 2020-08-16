Here's How Kareena Kapoor Wished The 'Sparkle' Of Her Life Saif Ali Khan On His 50th Birthday

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan. (courtesy: khemster)

Highlights Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 50th birthday today

Kareena posted multiple videos on Instagram

"Happy 50th Saifu! Coolest brother-in-law ever," wrote Karisma Kapoor

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses from her husband Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday party on her Instagram handle, pictures from which are everything nice and sparkly. Kareena, on her Instagram post, shared a boomerang along with the birthday boy. In a separate post, the couple can be seen kissing as they pose with Saif's birthday cake. For his special day, Saif picked a white kurta-pajama set, while Kareena complemented him in a printed kaftan and the brightest of smile. Kareena captioned her post: "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life." Saif and Kareena have more than just one reason to be happy. The couple recently announced their second pregnancy.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma, who was also a part of Saif's 50th birthday celebrations, posted pictures on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Happy 50th Saifu! Coolest brother-in-law ever. #family #aboutlastnight #happybirthday #lockdowncelebration."

Sharing a picture along with her brother Saif and husband Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, wrote: "Happy 50th birthday bhai! You inspire me every day to be unapologetically me and remind me that the best does indeed, incredibly, lie ahead."

Kunal Kemmu shared a perfect picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and he wrote: "Happy birthday, Bhai."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, shared the big news of their pregnancy on Wednesday. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement.

In terms of work, Saif Ali Khan has a super busy schedule. The actor starred in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and comedy drama Jawaani Jaaneman , this year. Saif's line-up of films includes Hunter and Bhoot Police.