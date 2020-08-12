To Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan On Their Second Pregnancy, With Love From Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rhea Kapoor And Others

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. (courtesy: therealkareenakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are all set to become parents for the second time, received lots of love from their close friends and family members on Tuesday. Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha was the first one to congratulate the couple (more on that later). On social media, Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter), posted a picture with mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Congratulations Bebo and Saif." Responding to Riddhima's wish, Kareena wrote: "Thank you sista," adding a heart emoji. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Here's how Kareena replied to Riddhima's greeting:

Screenshot of Kareena's reply to cousin Riddhima's greeting.

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor who happens to be a close friend of Kareena and had produced her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, wrote in her Instagram story: "Congratulations, Kareena Kapoor. My lucky charm, veere for life. Guess which producer is on the other end of baby Khan No 2?" She added the hahstags #Rulebreakers and #Foreverheroine. Kareena replied in these words: "Can't wait."

Screenshot of Kareena and Rhea's Instagram exchange.

Kareena described sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan's congratulatory post as "the best."

This was Kareena's reply to Soha Ali Khan's post.

Soha Ali Khan posted a picture of brother Saif on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "The Quadfather. Couldn't resist! Congratulations Kareena Kapoor. Be safe and healthy and radiant as ever."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. They have worked together in films such as Omkara, Agent Vinod, Kurbaan and Tashan.