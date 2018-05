This Is When Kajol's Eela Will Release

Kajol at an event in Mumbai

Kajol is all set to return to the silver screen after three years with her next film, titled, in September, reports IANS. The Pradeep Sarkar-directed film is scheduled to release on September 14. The movie is an adaptation of, a Gujarati play written by Anand Gandhi ().will also feature 19-year-old actor Riddhi Sen as Kajol's son and the newly-married actress Neha Dhupia as a drama instructor. Kajol, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 2015 film Dilwale, will be portraying the role of a single mother in the film. Last year, Kajol starred in VIP 2, co-starring Dhanush., is a story about a mother and son's bond and will be produced by Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Devgn Films. The National Award-winning actor has produced many films likeandamong others. Earlier, this year, theactor had produced a Marathi film titledKajol and Ajay Devgn started dating while shooting forand have been married for 17 years. The celebrity couple recently went for a family vacation in Paris, along with their seven year-old son Yug and 14-year-old daughter Nysa.Take a look at the pictures from their Paris vacation. Ajay Devgn has reportedly signed a film with the Pyar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan. The 49-year-old actor will be seen sharing the screen space with hisco-star Ranbir Kapoor in the untitled film.(With inputs from IANS)