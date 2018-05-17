'Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor Found Script Amazing': Luv Ranjan On New Film Director Luv Ranjan recently announced his collaboration with Ranbir and Ajay Devgn for his next venture, which is going on floors next year.

After the grand success of Pyar Ka Panchnama series and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Luv Ranjan seems very excited about his untitled next which is set to star two "powerhouse actors" actors (as trade analyst Taran Adarsh put it) Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. Director Luv Ranjan recently announced his collaboration with the actors for his next venture, which is going on floors next year. Excited much? Well, though nothing has been finalized yet, but the director suggests both the actors "found the script amazing". Talking to IANS, Luv Ranjan said: "When an actor is excited about their role and their character in the film - things like whether it's a one hero or two hero film is immaterial. The fact is that both the actors found the script amazing."

Director Luv Ranjan is looking forward to the film and refrained from divulging much since he thinks it is too early to talk about it. The untitled project is being produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films. "Luv Films is looking forward to this project. We do a lot of work with T-Series and will continue to do so. However, as far as Luv's next with Ajay and Ranbir is concerned, it's too early to talk about it. Discussions are on but nothing has been finalised yet," Mr Garg said in a statement to IANS.

Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space after a span of eight years. The actors last featured together in Rajneeti, which released in 2010.

The director had a massive brush with success after the release of his last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which starred Kartik Aryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Nijar. Though it had a mixed response from critics (as the content appeared to be misogynistic), the film made a phenomenal show at the box office. The film went on to collect a whopping Rs 108. 95 crore.

Meanwhile, there no official announcement about a release date of Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled movie.